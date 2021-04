SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State baseball team is back at home this weekend to take on the St. Edwards Hilltoppers in a three-game series.

So far this season the Rams have a perfect home record at 11-0 they are looking to keep it that way after this series. Redshirt Sophomore Carson Childers and Junior Aaron Walters talk about the benefits that come with playing at home.

The series starts Thursday at 6:30 P.M. and continues on Friday at 6 P.M. it will wrap up on Saturday at 1 P.M.