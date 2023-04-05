SAN ANGELO, TX— “I think that’s kind of where I’ve grown the most. Being able to deal with failure also the coaches here also help me baseball-wise to get better,” said senior left-fielder Jacob Guerrero.

It has been a successful season for senior left fielder Jacob Guerrero. He led the NCAA Division II batting average in early March and captured another accolade with Lone Star Conference hitter of the week.

“Doing everything I can to win for the team, and you know I’ve been playing well. My ultimate goal is to do whatever I can to help the team win. In the process, I’ve been doing well so far, and it’s good,” said Guerrero.

Though he has had quite the season, his journey hasn’t been easy up to this point. Guerrero played at The University of New Mexico, Weatherford College, and Sam Houston State before his fourth college, Angelo State.

“I think going from college to college and not seeing a lot of success at those colleges it’s tough. It’s tough mentally. When I got here, I was surrounded by good people that kept pushing me and helped build my confidence. They wanted to see me succeed, and that was something great to see. Here I feel a lot more confident in myself, and I’m able to be me and play the game I know,” said Guerrero.

Having a support system with experienced coaches helps Guerrero be the best person he can be on and off the field.

“Everybody here pushes eachother. The coaches and the players push you to be the best version of yourself, and that’s helped me. They always stay with me and keep me responsible and make sure I’m doing things right. So that’s something that we hold high here is keeping eachother responsible. That’s what helps me a lot,” said Guerrero.

As the Rams gear up for their final four series of the regular season, the goals haven’t been reached for this team or Guerrero’s success.

“My personal goals and team goals it’s all the same. We want to go to Cary. We want to win it all. We are on the right track and we continue to get better every day and so that’s what we are here for to just get better and go to Cary,” said Guerrero.