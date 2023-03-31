SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday evening, the Angelo State Rams football team held their spring football game. This game gave the team, coaches, and fans the opportunity to get a first look at the 2023 Rams football team.

“It was really good tonight. We got a chance to get out here I think we finished with 115 plays. Seeing the continuing development of the younger players is something special. That’s what we are, we are a development team. We bring young kids out of high school and develop those guys for 3, 4, or 5 years,” said Rams head coach, Jeff Girsch.

“So, it was special to watch them tonight both sides offensively and defensively, they do great things but at the end of the day, they are all rams. I thought they executed at a high level and practiced really smart. It will be interesting to see how this new season turns out for the Rams football team,” Girsch said.

The team used the spring game to get in a lot of reps on the offensive and defensive side, giving those younger guys the opportunity to get some reps in.

Angelo State’s first game of the 2023 season will be on the road against West Alabama on August 31st.