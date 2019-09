SAN ANGELO — The start of the Jeff Girsch era couldn’t have done much better for Angelo State in its first two games.

The Rams (2-0) got past Western Oregon 45-20 and throttled Simon Fraiser 68-7 at LeGrand Stadium on Saturday.

Angelo State starts its Lone Star Conference schedule against Texas A&M-Kingsville at 7 p.m. Saturday in Kingsville.