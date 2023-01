SAN ANGELO, Texas — After suffering a loss in their last game to Eastern New Mexico, the Rams get back in the win column against West Texas A&M.

Kevon Godwin and Willie Guy both led the way with 19 points to secure a victory over a quality opponent.

The Rams move to 10-3 on the year and 6-1 in Lone Star Conference play.

Angelo State returns to action January 7th at home against Lubbock Christian.