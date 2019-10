SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams football is back in the top-25 in NCAA DII national rankings. Following their 31-14 win over Western New Mexico last weekend, the Rams are now ranked 25th. To keep that ranking, they have another tough road test.

The #25 Rams will go to Canyon to take on West Texas A&M on Saturday night. Jeff Girsch talked about the match-up, and what the Rams need to do to come home with a win.