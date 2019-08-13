Rams excited for next chapter

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State football team held its first practice of the 2019 season at LeGrand Stadium, on Monday. In the midst of the West Texas heat, the Rams started what they hope will be a turnaround from their 6-6 finish last season.

First-year head coach Jeff Girsch took over at the end of 2018 and now has the opportunity to coach the team for a full season. They want 2019 to be remembered as the year the program to took the next step and changed the culture.

“We want to change the culture here,” said junior receiver Keke Chism. “We’re trying to build towards a championship, so every day we’ve got to have that in mind. It’s got to be our main goal everyday we step on the field.”

Junior linebacker Josh Quinton added, “Coach has been stressing win the day, pull the rope, and I think our guys have really bought into that. We’re really excited, but it’s easy to be excited on the first day. We have to keep it going.”

While the Rams spent a majority of the first part of practice working on conditioning. The intensity and excitement for a new season were on full display.

“They’ve been itching all day to get out on the field when we brought them in on Sunday and they’ve been ready to go,” said Girsch. “It’s always exciting day one, but we just got to see how day two, day three, and day four go. When the legs start to get a little tired and that kind of stuff. I’m going to expect nothing less of these guys on the field. Its got to be high intensity, high energy, and its got to be high effort all the way thru practice for us to get to where we want to go to.”

Girsch added, “We’re hungry. We want to win. It’s time for this program and this university to take the next step in football and we’re fixing to do that.”

The Rams kick off their season against Western Oregon on September 5th.