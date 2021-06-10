Rams enjoy day off, see early start in semifinals

CARY – The Angelo State Rams are enjoying their second day off since play began at the NCAA DII College World Series, after advancing in the winner’s bracket by beating Seton Hill (PA) on Tuesday night. The semifinal game against Wingate has been moved up to 11am EST/10 am CST, due to potential afternoon storms in the Raleigh area.

Despite getting a short notice for their first morning start all season, head coach Kevin Brooks is confident in the Rams. “We pride ourselves on being ready to play anybody, anytime, anywhere,” he said in a text.

The Rams will send junior Ben Elder to the mound Thursday morning, hoping to clinch a spot in the national championship with a win.