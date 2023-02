SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams defeat Dallas Baptist University 71-57, giving them their first win in program history over the Patriots.

Rams now improve their season record to 21-5 overall and 17-3 in conference play. The Rams also have an impressive 11-0 record in the Junell Center.

This Saturday, the Rams will host UT Tyler in their second to last game of the season.