Rams confident in QB Garvin ahead of second start

SAN ANGELO – With starting quarterback Zach Bronkhorst being ruled out for a second straight week, Angelo State head coach Jeff Girsch remains confident in his backup quarterback, Hagen Garvin ahead of his second career start with the Rams.

Garvin was thrust into action in the first half of the home game against Midwestern State, after Bronkhorst left with an arm injury. In his first career start for ASU, Garvin went 9-25 for 130 yards in the road win against Central Washington.

The sophomore quarterback transferred in to Angelo State after one year at McMurry where he appeared in seven games and started three games, before suffering a season ending injury.

Angelo State welcomes Western New Mexico to town this Saturday. The Rams are looking for their first conference win, and the fourth straight win against the Mustangs. Kick-off is slated for 6 pm. from LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field.