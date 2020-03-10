Rams’ Boone: ‘I think this team can beat anybody’

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State was one of the 64 teams selected when the NCAA Division II selection committee named its 2020 tournament field on Sunday night.

The Rams (20-8) are the No. 4 seed in the South Central Region and will face the No. 5 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville in the round of 64.

Going into the Lone Star Conference Tournament, ASU dropped from fifth to eighth in the last NCAA Regional Rankings of the season. However, a win against Lubbock Christian in the LSC tournament quarterfinals improved their odds of making the NCAA Tournament significantly.

The Rams’ first-round matchup against Texas A&M-Kingsville is at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Canyon.