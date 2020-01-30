Rams Baseball Assistant Coach Adam Foster fulfilling his dream





SAN ANGELO– Leaving his hometown of Georgetown, TX after spending 16 years with the baseball program, and six of those years as the head coach, wasn’t easy for Adam Foster.

He helped lead the Eagles to two State Title appearances (2015 and 2019) and six District 18-5A titles. They set a program record in wins last year with 41, also making them the only 5A team in the state to reach at least 40 wins.

When the opportunity presented itself in June of 2019 to join Angelo State Baseball, Coach Foster was eager to finally live out his dream of coaching College Baseball. He was excited to join longtime friend and head coach of the Rams, Kevin Brooks, and four current players that he coached at Georgetown; Trent Baker, Tyler Mendoza, Austin Weaver and Parker Tadlock.

The Rams will open up their 2020 season against Eastern New Mexico at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31st at home.

