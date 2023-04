SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State Rambelles women’s tennis team captured a 6-1 victory over the UT Tyler Patriots Saturday afternoon at the ASU Tennis Complex.

The Belles finished the weekend undefeated and have now won five straight matches.

In the Lone Star Conference Tournament, Angelo State will be the fourth seed and will face the UT Tyler Patriots in the Quarterfinals in Arlington on April 20th, at 12 p.m.