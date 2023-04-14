SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State women’s tennis team defeated DBU 6-1 Friday afternoon at the ASU Tennis Complex.

The Belles won the doubles point to get ahead over the Patriots. The teams of Eva Schwartz and Mieke Van Deventer, Dianela Rodriguez, and Letizia Corsini solidified victories of 6-1, and 6-3 respectively.

Heading into the singles play, the Belles kept strong momentum and came out with wins in lines one, three, four, and line five.

The Belles will compete again Saturday at home against the UT Tyler Patriots for the final regular season match.