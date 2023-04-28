SAN ANGELO, Texas — ASU Rambelle, Bailey Martinez has been a key component to the Angelo State softball team this season throughout all of the ups and downs. And as a fifth-year senior, she doesn’t just have confidence in herself, she lets it flow into the team.

“Although this season didn’t go as planned, we still have an opportunity and I think we all have that in mind and so just the winning mentality and keep pushing as far as we can,” said Rambelle Bailey Martinez.

Martinez has played a crucial role this season, whether it’s on first base, or at the plate.

“Just having confidence, and not just in yourself but as a team, as a whole,” said Martinez. “And just knowing that if I get a hit or if I’m able to make this play, someone else behind me will do the same.”

During her time as a Rambell, Martinez has poured her heart into the program where she said everyone has the same goal in mind and the winning mentality stays all year.

“Just the atmosphere, each day it’s always fun and I think we all come with one goal and try to keep that goal throughout the season. Just like the winning mentality and just to keep pushing as far as we can,” said Martinez.

Martinez is a fifth-year senior for the Rambelles, which comes with a ton of responsibility on and off the diamond. She has stepped into the leadership role by leading by example.

“Keeping a positive attitude each day,” Martinez said. “And also just coming into practice with 100% effort and just setting the example for the rest of the team.”

As her time winds down as a Rambelle, Martinez wants her team to remember her work ethic and winning mentality to pass down to the next group of Rambelles.

“I just hope they remember how hard I work and to keep going and to try to keep winning and just pass that down to everyone else that’s coming in as an athlete,” Martinez said.