SAN ANGELO, TX— It has been a remarkable year for the Lake View boys’ and girls’ soccer programs. A regular season full of success, but the work isn’t finished yet.

“Going through the season 20-0, it’s expected that you get at least a couple of wins in the playoffs. It’s a lot of pressure on us, but I’m pretty sure we can come through and come strong,” said Chiefs senior forward Tyler Dunn.

The Chiefs made history ending the regular and district season undefeated for the first time in program history. The support they have received made all the difference.

“It’s big time for the Northside. We’ve seen a lot of success with our soccer programs the past few years, but to go undefeated and see the crowd that came out and the fans and the kids that were there hopefully one day decide to become chiefs was fantastic,” said head coach Kyle Jones.

The sights are now set on the Bi-District matchup against El Paso Riverside, and with a big group of seniors on this team, going far in the playoffs would mean everything.

“It would mean the world to me. I hope it means the same for these seniors. It is the first time we have had an undefeated season for this program. I have no words. Just speechless,” said Chiefs senior midfielder JV Antu.

As for the Maidens, it has been quite the legacy they have built, capturing their fourth district title in a row and ending the regular season 16-3-3 overall.

“It’s big because we’re a small school, and everyone is so focused on different sports but us Lake View teams, we work hard,” said Maidens senior center midfielder Janessa Rocha.

The stage is set for the Maidens as they will be facing El Paso Irvin in the Bi-District Round. Head coach Henry Gonzales is soaking in every single minute.

“If it was to end tomorrow, you know we have accomplished our goal. We have a 16-3-3 season, and we’ve never done that before. It’s just amazing that these girls know what they want to do, and I’m just excited to be here now,” said head coach Henry Gonzales.