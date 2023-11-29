SAN ANGELO, Texas — The reigning Lone Star Conference champions, the Angelo State Rambelles, will open conference play tomorrow night versus Texas A&M Kingsville on the road.

Coming off a 26-7 season and 17-5 in conference play, Head Coach Alesha Ellis, knows her team will have a bullseye on their back this entire season.

“I definitely think we have to overcome adversity. We’ve got to be composed. We can’t let mistakes bother us and we’ve got to move on to the next play. We always focus on defense and rebounding, and that is something this team works hard at. Both of these teams have been playing very well, and they’re very well coached. So, I do think that we’ve got to make sure that we don’t give them two looks at the basket,” said Ellis.

Angelo State will have a tough two-game road stretch of conference games before returning to the Junell Center at Stephen’s Arena versus both Texas A&M Kingsville and Texas A&M International.

“We like that target on our back, you know, it forces us to play harder, faster, and really play how we know how to play. We can’t ever take a game off and that’s what they expect us to do, regardless of the target or not. So, I mean, for this weekend, I just expect us to go out work hard, have fun and get two wins,” said senior forward, Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant.

The Angelo State Rams, led under second-year Head Coach Vinay Patel, will also be in action for their conference opener against Texas A&M Kingsville on Thursday.

The Rams finished 19-3 in the LSC last season, and was just one game shy of securing their fifth in program’s history.

“It’s here I’ll say that. Conference play is very challenging. I think the Lone Star Conference is the best division two conference in the country. We know from last year, we finished 19 and three and 20 and two and won the conference championship. So, for us, our message has been, I don’t know what game it is, but every game can either win a conference championship or lose a conference championship. So, our mentality going into Thursday is we’re playing for a conference championship come Thursday,” said Head Coach, Vinay Patel.

Vinay Patel has implemented a new approach to the way the Rams will approach conference play and it seems to have resonated with Graduate Senior, Trey Farrer.

“This team finished 19 and three in the conference, and they were one game short from a conference championship. So, were just coming into it like you never know which win or which loss is going to be the difference between winning the championship. Our mentality going into it is we’re just preparing for every game like the conference championship is on the line. You never know what games going to hold you back and which game is going to put you over that edge,” said Farrer.