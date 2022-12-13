SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Lady Cats hosted their third straight home game against Big Spring Tuesday evening.

The Cats came out with a dominant 64-28 victory moving their record to 9-7 overall. They will face Midland Christian Friday.

Alyssa Barron had a team-high 25 points Tuesday night, Jewels Perez had 8, and Reegan Howell pitched in with 7 points.

The No. 9 Wall Lady Hawks completed a dominant performance to start the game, but No. 5 Jim Ned would come back and win 38-35 Tuesday night.

The Lady Hawks will look to bounce back when they face Grape Creek next Tuesday.