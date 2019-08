BRONTE — Pool Play at the Bronte Showdown started at Bronte High School on Friday.

Brady fell to Early in three sets, while Sterling City dropped its match against Wink.

The Tournament host Lady Longhorns finished first in their pool advancing to the Marroon (Championship) Bracket on Saturday. Miles, Veribest, and Water Valley are also advancing to the Maroon Bracket.

Brady and Sterling City will be in the White (Consolation) bracket.