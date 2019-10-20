Play of the Week: Central freshman makes jaw-dropping catch

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — One of the many things sports has to offer is the “Wow” factor and who doesn’t love the moments that make you jump out of your seat and yell “What just happened?”

Which brings us to our Play of the Week… maybe even the catch of the year?

The Central freshmen orange team battled Richland on Thursday and freshman wide receiver Jaedyn Gipson stole the show with a spectacular catch. Freshman quarterback Ben Imler found Gipson and the wide receiver did the rest.

He flipped his hips, found the ball, pinned it against the defender and took it to the house for a touchdown.

Central Orange defeated Richland in a shootout 57-47 to improve to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in district play.