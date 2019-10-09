PeightonStrong fuels Central over Haltom

SAN ANGELO — The Central volleyball team honored Peyton Strickland, a 6th grader at Lee Middle School who was injured in a boating accident, with a win over Haltom in straight sets, Tuesday.

#PeightStrong has been a cause adopted by the Lady Cats (23-7 overall, 6-1 in District 3-6a) this season, showing support for Strickland as she recovers from her injuries. She pumps them up and shares her love for the game with the team.

“Peighton Strong is for the people like Peighton that can’t play every day or just get hurt or injured,” said junior right-side hitter Kameryn Daniels. “We’re showing her that you can do it anyways. Yeah, Peighton Strong just means to get out there and kick butt.”

The Lady Cats along with other programs on campus, as well as Haltom, helped raise money for the recovering middle schooler’s accident prior to Tuesday’s varisity match.

“Volleyball as a sport I love, but the relationships, and community, and positivity that will go on forever,” said senior middle hitter Presley Knowlton. “I won’t remember the game that was played, but the reason we played it. It was beyond volleyball. It was girls empowering each other as athletes and women. It was so good, great, amazing.”

With the win, the Lady Cats remain one game back of Weatherford in District 3-6a. They host Abilene High at 6 p.m. Friday at Didrickson gym.