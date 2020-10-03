Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus, Sunday’s game will be rescheduled

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(NEXSTAR) – New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and the Patriots game against the Chiefs will not be played on Sunday.

The NFL said the game scheduled for Sunday will be rescheduled after “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that Newton would miss Sunday’s game.

Patriots were scheduled to leave for KC at about 1 ET; trip now is on standby as they await more test results and guidance from the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

The team said the player has entered self-quarantine. Players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative, the team said in a statement.

After a relatively healthy start to the season, COVID-19 has begun to impact NFL players ahead of Week 4. Earlier this week, positive test results on the Tennessee Titans forced the first coronavirus postponement of the season.