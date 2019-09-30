Paint Rock takes second at Lubbock Invitational

LUBBOCK — Six points separated Crosbyton (74) and Paint Rock (80) in the 5,000 meters at the Lubbock Invitational on Saturday as Paint Rock claimed second place.

The Indians had two runners place in the top 10: Pato Ponce finished in sixth with a time of 18:03.7, Caden Harlow followed behind him in seventh (18:07.6), Austin Stone placed 12th (18:18.9), Pedro Miranda finished 24th (19:18.4), Jacob Martinez in 49th (20:20.9) and Sonny Hennig rounded out the Paint Rock runners in 102nd place (23:51.1).