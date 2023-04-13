SAN ANGELO, TX— “I started track when I was 17 years old, and I was running the 400 and the 200. I didn’t start running the 800 until last year,” said sophomore distance runner Oussama El Bouchayby.

El Bouchayby set a new meet record in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:45.31 back in March at the Texas Relays. The time ranked second all-time in NCAA Division II but also was the top time in the world. He also set a new meet and school record in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 3:45.21 at the 51st David Noble Relays.

“I broke my record, but when I went to the coach, I told him, ‘I just broke my record,’ he told me, ‘You broke the school record and division record,’ That was crazy. I was so happy,” said El Bouchayby.

To see his hard work pay off is something El Bouchayby had hoped to do when he first arrived at Angelo State.

“When I first came here, I was always walking from here, and there’s a board of school records, and I always would tell my friends, ‘Someday my name is going to be on that board.’ That was my goal when I first came here, and I started reaching my goals,” said El Bouchayby.

A strong mindset is crucial when dealing with work and pressure outside athletics.

“To practice daily and you still have a lot of homework and a lot of studies, if you don’t have a strong mentality, you just won’t keep up with the pace,” said El Bouchayby.