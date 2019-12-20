No. 9 Lady Hawks stress importance of preseason schedule

WALL– The No. 9 Wall Lady Hawks are fresh off a win in their District 4-3A opener over Reagan County on Tuesday.

The Lady Hawks are sitting at 8-4 and 1-0 in District play under new head coach Kevin Richardson.

They’ve battled through a tough preseason schedule, which has set the team up for success for the rest of the season.

Wall will host TLCA at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20th.

More Stories for you

• Texas APSE Class 6A All-State Football Team: Central’s Dabbert nabs honorable mention

The 2019 Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 6A all-state high school football team, released Thursday. Voting…

• Lady Cougars embracing opportunity to represent Christoval at KSA Invitational

CHRISTOVAL– The Christoval Girls Basketball team will play their next tournament in Orlando, FL in the Kaylee…

• Mock 2020 UIL Football Alignment: Class 2A Division II

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger opens up districts with win over TLCA

SAN ANGELO- The Ballinger Lady Bearcats and TLCA Lady Eagles opened up district play in 4-3A. Ballinger gets the win,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Walker leads Christoval to 24-point win over Sterling City

STERLING CITY — Junior Jayden Walker scored a team-high 12 points to lead the Christoval Cougars past the Sterling C…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 24 Veribest opens district play with win over Sterling City

STERLING CITY — The No. 24 Veribest Lady Falcons handled business Tuesday night with a road win against the Sterling C…