SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles hosted St. Mary's on Thursday night in their conference opener. The Belles knocked off the Rattlers 3-1, to go to 1-0 in LSC play.

The Belles took a 2-0 lead into halftime, thanks to goals by Ally Warren and Trenadey Scott. Avery McNeme added a beauty of a curler in the second half. She also added an assist on the night. Valerie Solis added two assists of her own.