SAN ANGELO– No. 9 Angelo State came back from a two-run deficit to beat Texas A&M International 3-2 in walk-off fashion at Mayer Field on Friday.



The Belles (12-1) were perfect on their first day of the Angelo State Invitational, taking down New Mexico Highland in game two 10-0.



ASU continues tournament play will another matchup against Highlands at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.