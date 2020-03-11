No. 8 Wall mercy rules TLCA in 4-3A opener

SAN ANGELO — A 14 run first inning earned No. 8 Wall a 20-0 mercy-rule victory over TLCA in a District 4-3A matchup at Texas Bank Sports Complex on Monday.

The Hawks (8-3 overall, 1-0 in district) five pitchers, Austin Williams, Reid Decker, Bryson Ballard, Reece Horton, and Braden Jumper combined for a no-hitter, each pitching one inning.

Wall outfielder Luke Young went 3-for-3 with three RBI, three runs, and double, while Caleb Hueretz went 2-for-2 with three RBI, three runs, a double, and a walk, and Bryson Ballard went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a double. The Hawks combined for 22 hits.

The Hawks open the Snyder Tournament with a matchup against Andrews at 9 a.m. Thursday, while TLCA will attend the Central JV tournament starting on Thursday.