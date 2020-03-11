TLCA High School — Team Scores

Wall High School — Team Scores

No. 8 Wall mercy rules TLCA in 4-3A opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO — A 14 run first inning earned No. 8 Wall a 20-0 mercy-rule victory over TLCA in a District 4-3A matchup at Texas Bank Sports Complex on Monday.

The Hawks (8-3 overall, 1-0 in district) five pitchers, Austin Williams, Reid Decker, Bryson Ballard, Reece Horton, and Braden Jumper combined for a no-hitter, each pitching one inning.

Wall outfielder Luke Young went 3-for-3 with three RBI, three runs, and double, while Caleb Hueretz went 2-for-2 with three RBI, three runs, a double, and a walk, and Bryson Ballard went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a double. The Hawks combined for 22 hits.

The Hawks open the Snyder Tournament with a matchup against Andrews at 9 a.m. Thursday, while TLCA will attend the Central JV tournament starting on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TLCA Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule