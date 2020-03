ABILENE — No. 8 Jayton eliminated No. 13 Irion County for the second consecutive year in the Class 1A regional tournament, 43-31 at Kimbrell Arena on Friday.

The Hornets kept pace with the Jaybirds in the first three quarters and only trailed by six going into the fourth.

Jayton eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter opening on a 7-2 run and outscoring Irion County 15-9 to end the game.