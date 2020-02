WALL — On Senior Night, No. 6 Wall put together a scoring freezy and clinched a share of the District 4-3A title with a 96-13 win over Brady.

Avery Hoelscher led the Lady Hawks (10-0 in district) with 18 points, while seniors’ Candara Barnett added 11 points, Landry Reynolds had 11 points, and Candace Welch had 7 points.

Wall will look to clinch the outright district title at 6:30 p.m. Friday, in Ballinger.