No. 4 West Texas A&M uses big second half to beat Angelo State

CANYON — No. 4 West Texas A&M extended its winning streak against Angelo State to eight in an 88-73 win at First United Bank Center on Thursday.

The Rams (10-3 overall, 6-3 in LSC) held a 10 point lead at one point in the first half and went into halftime with a 37-36 lead.

The Buffs (16-1, 8-1) put together an 18-2 run early in the second half and outscored Angelo State 52-36.

Paul Ibraguen led Angelo State in scoring with a career-high 27 points, while Jeremy Hayes added 15 points and Colin Turner had 14 points.

Angelo State faces Eastern New Mexico at 5 p.m. Saturday in Portales, New Mexico.