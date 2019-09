WALL — The No. 4 Wall Hawks are hosting Sonora on Friday for the school’s homecoming game.

The Hawks (3-0) defeated a tough Midland Christian team last week 20-14 and are now ready to take on the Broncos (2-1) in week four.

Recent history lands in favor of Wall. The Hawks have won the last 12 matchups with their last loss dating back to 2000. However, Sonora leads the all-time series 16-15.

Kickoff time set for 7:30 p.m. at Hawk Stadium.