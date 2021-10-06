No. 3 Belles continue to roll in LSC, improve to 7-0

SAN ANGELO– No. 3 Angelo State defeated Lubbock Christian in straight sets (25-20, 25-11, 25-17) at the Junell Center on Wednesday.

The Belles (13-2 overall, 7-0 in LSC) have been dominant in Lone Star Conference play taking 21 of 22 sets played.

ASU goes on the road for an LSC matchup against Texas Woman’s at 6 p.m. Friday in Denton.

