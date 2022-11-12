SAN ANGELO, Texas—Thanks to their victory over Midwestern State Saturday afternoon, the Rams complete a perfect season, the first since joining the Division II ranks after leaving the NAIA back in 1981.

The Rams, who wrapped up their first outright Lone Star Conference title since 1984 got off a 14-3 lead after the 1st quarter against the Mustangs, and never looked back.

Angelo State finishes the regular season 11-0 overall, and 9-0 in the Lone Star Conference.

The Rams now await to see what seed they will be for tomorrow’s Division II selection show at 4 p.m. The latest rankings have ASU as the top seed in Super Region Four.