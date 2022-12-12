SAN ANGELO, TX— Last season, the Irion County Hornet boy’s basketball team collected their fourth district title, a fourth regional tournament in a row, and made it to the state tournament for the first time since 1961.

“We had a brick wall we couldn’t get through with the regional tournament. We lost my freshman year and on till junior year and we finally broke that glass,” said hornet senior Trevin Coffell.

After two practices, the Hornets went 5-0 in the Garden City Tournament last week.

“You know this year, like you said, not having enough practices we got to adjust to things faster than we did last year. We just got to get after it and transition from football to basketball. We just got to put in the work and I think we’ll be ready,” said hornet senior Bo Morrow.