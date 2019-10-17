No. 18 Belles set for road trip to Western New Mexico and UTPB

SAN ANGELO– No. 18 Angelo State Volleyball will be on the road to face Western New Mexico on Thursday and UT Permian Basin on Saturday.

The Belles (17-1, 9-0 LSC) are on a nine-match win streak and swept both the Mustangs and the Falcons in the first meeting this season. But Head Coach Chuck Waddington knows neither team should be taken lightly this time of year.

“We have some postseason things on the line, and losing matches on the road hurts you,” Waddington said. “So we are going to be really focused going into that match.”

Game time between ASU and Western New Mexico will be at 7:00 p.m. central time on Thursday, October 17th. The Belles and Falcons will begin their match at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19th.