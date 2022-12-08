SAN ANGELO, TX— The eleventh-ranked Wall Lady Hawks basketball team has found success so far under first-year head coach Jerry McSherry.

Coming off a loss to a talented New Home team last Saturday, the Hawks are looking to continue to build success as they play Jim Ned next Tuesday at home.

“From day one, they’ve never stopped giving their all. You know I just want them to be able to do that in life in general. Learn lessons. We lost to a very good team the other night at New Home. They were upset. We wanted to win. We expect to win. So as long as it’s a better team that beats us, we can live with it. We’ll move on as long as we are doing the best at what we can do and as long as we keep trying to be better. That’s the main thing I want them to learn,” said head coach McSherry.

“We have a lot of seniors who have been playing together for a while and even the younger players who we’ve kind of worked with a lot. So, it’s been good and we’ve been working well together. We are excited about the future,” said senior shooting guard Hannah Burk.