SAN ANGELO — The Bronte Lady Longhorns’ run at the Nita Vannoy Memorial Volleyball Tournament was cut short on Saturday following a loss to Snyder in straight sets (25-23, 27-25).

The Lady Longhorns went undefeated in pool play on Friday but ran into trouble during the first game of bracket play against Snyder. The loss set up a seventh-place match between Bronte and Brownwood.

Brownwood went on to defeat Bronte in straight sets (25-10, 25-21).