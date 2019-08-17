Nita Vannoy: Lake View sweeps Grape Creek; Finishes pool play with 1-2 record

SAN ANGELO — The Lake View volleyball team finished 1-2 in pool play at the Nita Vannoy, on Friday.

The Maidens started the day out with a loss to Bronte 21-25, 14-25 and then fell in three sets to Crane 12-25, 25-21, 25-12. Lake View finished strong with a sweep over Grape Creek 27-25, 25-18.

The Maidens will compete in the Bronze bracket, starting their day with a match against Wall at 11 a.m today, at Lincoln Middle School.

Grape Creek finished the day 0-3 and will compete in the Bronze Challenger bracket against Sterling City at 11 a.m. today, at Lee Middle School.