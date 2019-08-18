NITA VANNOY: Central falls to Frenship in Gold Division Championship

SAN ANGELO — The Central Lady Cats came up short of a championship at the Nita Vannoy Memorial Volleyball Tournament on Saturday after falling to Frenship in straight sets (25-18, 25, 22).

Central defeated Big Spring (25-13, 25-3), Miles (25-20, 25-23) and El Paso Ervin (25-15, 25-1) on Friday, which positioned the Lady Cats in the Gold Division bracket.

The Central volleyball team took down Midland Classical (25-18, 25-21) in the first match of bracket play to set up the championship game with Frenship.