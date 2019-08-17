Nita Vannoy: Central defeats Miles; Sweeps all three opponents to advance to Gold bracket

SAN ANGELO — The Central volleyball team swept all three of its opponents in pool play of the Nita Vannoy, the annual tournament named in honor of the Lady Cats’ legendary coach, Friday.

En route to the Gold bracket, Central (6-2) breezed past Big Spring 25-13, 25-3 in their first match. The Lady Cats’ second match against Miles was more competitive but still came out victorious 25-20, 25-23. They finished off the day with a dominate 25-15, 25-1 win over El Paso Ervin.

The Lady Bulldogs started the day with a win over Ervin 25-12, 25-16, before their match with Central. Miles found itself down early to the Lady Cats, but still found a way to make set close. After their loss to Central, the Lady Bulldogs bounced back with a sweep over Big Spring 25-20, 25-23.

Central will face Brownwood in its first game of the Gold bracket, at 8 a.m. today, at Lake View High School.

Miles earned a spot in the Silver bracket, where it will face El Paso Jefferson, at 8 a.m. today, at Central High School.