New SAISD Athletic Director Chant returning to his roots

SAN ANGELO — For almost two decades, the new SAISD Executive Director of Athletics Rodney Chant lived in the Houston area. He worked his way up from a coach at Pasadena ISD to his most recent job as Atheltic Director at Fort Bend ISD, overseeing the district’s 11 high schools.

Now he is taking on a new challenge. But for this Eden native, it comes with familiar territory.

“It pretty much feels like I’m coming home”, Chant said. “I still have family there, my wife has family in Abilene, and my boys attend Abilene Christian University, so it’s getting us closer to home.”

He brings an impressive resume with him to San Angelo. Aside from his 12 years in athletic administration, he’s currently the President of the Texas High School Athletics Directors Association and has an extensive coaching background dating back to 1995, when he served as the Offensive Coordinator at Terrell.

“Coming in I want to build off the foundation set by Coach McCutchen and Coach McCallie, and take what they’ve already done to the next level,” he said. “It also really intrigued me to come back to a smaller community and have a better chance to get to know the coaches and student-athletes.”

While July 1st is his official start date with SAISD, Chant expects to be commuting to San Angelo frequently since the UIL is allowing strength and conditioning programs to start on June 8th.

“I want to get with Coach McCallie and Coach Baker, sit down and start to learn the lay of the land,” he said. “I want to figure out how San Angelo does things and what is the San Angelo way.”