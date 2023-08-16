SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA San Angelo Eagles are back to work this season, looking to build off last season’s playoff run.

The Eagles had their first scrimmage of the season last Friday against the Eldorado Eagles, and coach was pleased with the good and bad from such a young football team.

“We like to schedule guys that are pretty good opponents. Eldorado and Christoval are going to be some good opponents to face, and Eldorado already gave us a good challenge. So, it gave us some measurements of where we are as a program right now, and I mean it’s helping us for week one,” said head coach Paulo Gonzalez.

The Eagles saw great production on both offensive and defensive sides of the ball in their first scrimmage. Senior Wide Receiver Jaidden Villanueva, expressed after their first scrimmage how talented and explosive this team can be.

“Our defense. Our coach had pointed that out when we went back and watched film. You had 9-10 guys every time straight to the ball, whether the kid was tackled or not. They didn’t have that last year as they mentioned. Every kid has the passion, everyone wants to get in there and we got some hard hitters on the team. Offensively we have so much talent.”

The Eagles will play one final scrimmage game August 16th against Christoval. They will then kick their regular season off next week on August 25th against the Ozona Lions.