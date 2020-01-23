New decade, same mentality for Rams

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State baseball had plenty of success this past decade. The Rams won 366 games and made two appearances in the college world series.

In Kevin Brooks’ 16th season as head coach, the Rams enter as the No. 1 ranked team in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll and have Josh Elvir, the preseason player of the year on their roster.

After falling one win shy of the college world series last season and a new decade of Ram’s baseball approaching, there are high expectations for this season’s team.

However, Brooks is making sure his team stays humble and takes the season one step at a time.

