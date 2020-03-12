NCAA cancels men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fear

AP-BKC-APNewsAlert

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — NCAA cancels men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears.

