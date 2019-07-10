NBA adds Coach’s Challenge for 2019-2020 season

LAS VEGAS– During its annual meeting at the Las Vegas Summer League, the NBA announced the addition of coach’s challenges next season. The NBA Competition Committee unanimously approved the new rule for a one year trial-run for the 2019-2020 season.

The rule change will give coaches the ability to challenge personal fouls, out-of-bounds call, goaltending, basket interference, and various other things one time per game.

To challenge a play, a team must have a timeout and call one after the play. Then its coach must twirl his finger toward the referees to signal for the challenge.

The league has been testing the idea in the G-League and the Summer League over the past two seasons.