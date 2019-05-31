Octo-champs claim victory at the Scripps National Spelling Bee Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. E.W. Scripps Company CEO Adam Symson , right, joins the champions to hold the trophy at the end of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., early Friday, May 31. The bee ended in an 8-way championship tie. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scripps National Spelling Bee pronouncer Jacques Bailly, center, listens to a speller in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, late Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. The bee ended in an unprecedented 8-way championship tie after organizers ran out of challenging words. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, Calif., reacts after spelling his final word correctly during the finals of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. The spelling bee ended in unprecedented 8-way championship tie after organizers ran out of challenging words. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., gets excited after receiving her last word to spell as she competes in the finals of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 30, 2019. She spelled the word correctly and she and seven other spellers will share the 2019 championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. E.W. Scripps CEO Adam Symson carries a trophy for eight co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee as confetti falls, early Friday, May 31, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. The spelling bee ended in unprecedented 8-way championship tie after organizers ran out of challenging words. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eight co-champions carry a trophy after winning the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, early Friday, May 31, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. Each will get the full winner's prize of $50,000 in cash. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., reacts after realizing she is one of eight co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas, reacts after learning that he is one of eight co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, from left, Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, Calif., Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Md., Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas, Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas, and Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas, hold the trophy in Oxon Hill, Md., Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas, celebrates after becoming one of eight co-champions in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. The spelling bee ended in unprecedented 8-way championship tie after organizers ran out of challenging words. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rishik Gandhasri, right, 13, of San Jose, Calif., celebrates after becoming one of eight co-champions in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. Co-champions pictured behind Gandhasri from left are Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas, Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas, Erin Howard, center, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Md., and Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, from left, Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas, Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas, Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas, Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Md., Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, Calif., Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., and Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., celebrate in Oxon Hill, Md., Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Melodie Loya, 14, of Bainbridge, N.Y., is comforted by friends after spelling a word incorrectly in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Colette Giezentanner, 12, of St. Louis, laughs as she competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) [ + - ]

OXON HILL, MD. (AP) — The 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee took place this week and concluded with a very surprising result. Not one, not two, but eight winners were announced, a first for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This was a long marathon and many knew it would not end soon. On the ninth round of Thursday night's prime-time finals, Rishik Gandharsi stepped up to the microphone, one of eight spellers remaining onstage.

"Just out of curiosity," Rishik asked pronouncer Jacques Bailly, "do you happen to know what time it is?"

It was 11:18 p.m local time. Forty-five minutes later, Rishik was a champion... and so was Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhantankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and, finally, Rohan Raja. The eight co-champions closed out the Bee by spelling 47 consecutive words correctly.

Scripps simply could not come up with words difficult enough to challenge them and thus all eight co-champions will receive $50,000 in cash, and a custom-designed trophy.

This is not the first time the Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in a tie. The contest ended in ties three years in a row from 2014 to 2016. There was plenty of concern that the very best spellers might be too good for the Bee. Scripps came up with a written tiebreaker test of both spelling and vocabulary, a solution no one was particularly thrilled about. Bee officials decided that this new solution was too burdensome on the contestants and discarded it after two years.

The rules going into this year's Bee called for, at most, three co-champions. On Thursday afternoon, a contingency plan for even more winners was developed on the fly, after Bee officials evaluated spellers' performance in the early final rounds. It took 5½ hours to narrow the field from 50 kids to 16.

Scripps' longtime pronouncer and beloved public face to the Bee, Jacques Bailly, broke the news to a stunned crowd in the convention center outside Washington after the eight eventual champs had gone through two consecutive perfect rounds.

"Champion spellers, we are now in uncharted territory," Bailly said. "We do have plenty of words remaining on our list. But we will soon run out of words that will possibly challenge you, the most phenomenal collection of super spellers in the history of this competition."

Bailly said that there would be three rounds, and anyone who got through them would be a champion. No one came close to missing a word.

Fatigue was the only real concern for the winners. Shruthika staggered to the microphone for her last few words and greeted Bailly with a wan, hoarse voice.

"I'm very glad they stopped where they did," said Shruthika, a 13-year-old from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

"I feel like there was no better way to do it, I don't know if I would've won if they kept going. I was super tired because it was like 12:00, and I was exhausted," said Saketh, who is also 13 and lives in Clarksville, Maryland.

Not everyone was happy with the outcome, particularly among the ex-spellers and spelling experts in the crowd. The words were just too easy, some of them said. Last year's runner up, Naysa Modi, who surprisingly missed out on the finals this year because of her written test score, was in tears as the confetti fell. She said the winners were deserving, but the final words were not tough enough for them, or her.

Among the words that earned spellers a share of the title: "auslaut," ''palama," ''cernuous" and "odylic."

Founder of the South Asian Spelling Bee, Rahul Walia says, "this would never happen at my Bee." Scripps was just scratching the surface of words that could confuse or trip up elite competitors."

The South Asian Bee and the North South Foundation Bee, national competitions available to spellers only of South Asian descent, are among the many reasons Indian-Americans have come to dominate the Scripps Spelling Bee over the past two decades.

Spellers had personal coaches to help train them, and 13 of the 16 used word lists and study materials compiled by ex-spellers Shobha Dasari, and her younger brother, Shourav. Shobha, who is 18 years old and scheduled to attend Stanford University in the fall, said the proliferation of private coaches and online study guides has simplified speller preparation, but she still gave credit to the champions.

"The kids still have to put in the work," Shobha said.

Three of the champions, Sohum, Abhijay, and Rohan, are from the Dallas area, perhaps the most competitive region in the country. Champions Christopher and Shruthika are from New Jersey. Rishik, from San Jose, California, was the only one of the self-proclaimed "octo-champs" from the West Coast.

The speller who probably had the oddest experience Thursday night was Simone Kaplan, the last contestant to misspell a word. Simone, a 13-year-old from Davie, Florida, who dazzled the crowd by shouting out definitions and obscure roots, finished ninth, but she also turned out to be the runner-up.

Simone is in seventh grade, which means next year is her final year of eligibility. Champions are barred from defending their titles, so she would not have to face any of the kids who beat her. But she is not sure if she will try again, because she was satisfied with her performance.

"I do feel that this is a strange occurrence, a tiebreaker test could have potentially come in handy," Simone said in an attempt to sum up the night.