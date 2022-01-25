This past December the UIL released enrollment cutoff numbers for each classification and division for its upcoming realignment cycle. Every two years the organization moves schools into new classifications, divisions, and districts based on size and location to level the playing field of competition. Here are the numbers released on December 8th:



6A: 2225 and above; 249 teams

5A DI: 1925-2224; 132 teams

5A DII: 1300-1924; 119 teams

4A DI: 880-1299; 99 teams

4A DII: 545-879; 94 teams

3A DI: 360-544; 102 teams

3A DII: 250-359; 102 teams

2A DI: 164.5-249; 106 teams

2A DII: 105-164.4; 102 teams

1A DI: 59.5-104.9; 75 teams

1A DII: 59.4 and below; 73 teams



Two years ago, San Angelo Central returned to a district with its traditional Little Southwest Conference rivals for the first time since 2017. In this realignment cycle don’t expect too much to change for the Angry Orange. One thing that is for certain is the departure of longtime rival Abilene High. The Eagles submitted an enrollment of 2163 putting them below the 6A cutoff and in 5A Division I. Here is a look at what the Bobcats’ district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.



District 2-6A

Midland High

Midland Legacy

Odessa High

Odessa Permian

San Angelo Central

Wolfforth Frenship



In this scenario, Central would remain in District 2-6A along with the same teams from the past two years minus Abilene. The six-team district would keep all of West Texas’ 6A teams together.



There is a possibility of the district adding schools. Weatherford is the closest school to the east of the district and could slide west after competing in District 3-6A. Del Rio is another possibility. The program has been paired with San Antonio schools in the past but could make the jump from District 30-6A in Region IV with its proximity to the Permian Basin and Concho Valley.



Of course, this is all speculation, and districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.