Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 6A

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams

5A DI: 128 teams

5A DII: 125 teams

4A DI: 93 teams

4A DII: 93 teams

3A DI: 105 teams

3A DII: 106 teams

2A DI: 97 teams

2A DII: 93 teams

We started with Class 2A, going through nearly every classification across the Texas high school football landscape, and we’ll wrap it up with the largest, Class 6A.

Two years ago, San Angelo Central was separated from its traditional Little Southwest Conference rivals and placed in District 3 consisting of Abilene, Euless Trinity, Haltom City, Hurst Bell, Richland, and Weatherford. Leaving fans of the Bobcats outraged by the UIL’s decision.

There is good news for the Central faithful this realignment cycle, the Bobcats could be headed back West.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on this upcoming Monday, February 3rd.

District 1

El Paso Americas

El Paso Coronado

El Paso Eastlake

El Paso Eastwood

El Paso Franklin

El Paso Montwood

El Paso Pebble Hills

El Paso Socorro

District 2

Abilene 

Midland 

Midland Lee

Odessa

Odessa High

San Angelo Central

Wolfforth Frenship

District 3

Ft. Worth Boswell

Ft. Worth Paschal

FW Chisholm Trail

North Crowley

Northwest Eaton

Northwest Nelson

Weatherford

District 4

Arlington

Arlington Bowie

Arlington Houston

Arlington Lamar

Arlington Martin

Mansfield

Mansfield Lake Ridge

District 5

Euless Trinity

Haltom City Haltom

Hurst Bell

Keller

Keller Central

Keller Fossil Ridge

Keller Timber Creek

Southlake Carroll

District 6

Coppell

Denton Braswell

Denton Guyer

Little Elm

Lewisville

Lewisville Flower Mound

Lewisville Hebron

Lewisville Marcus

District 7

Dallas Jesuit

Irving

Irving MacArthur

Irving Nimitz

Richardson

Richardson Berkner

Richardson Lake Highlands

Richardson Pearce

District 8

Cedar Hill

Desoto

Duncanville

Grand Prairie

South Grand Prairie

Waxahachie

District 9

Allen

McKinney

McKinney Boyd

Plano

Plano East

Plano West

Prosper

Wylie

District 10

Garland

Garland Lake View Cent

Garland Naaman Forest

Garland Rowlett

Garland Sachse

North Garland

South Garland

District 11

Dallas Skyline

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

North Mesquite

Rockwall

Rockwall Heath

Tyler Lee

District 12

Belton

Copperas Cove

Killeen

Killeen Ellison

Killeen Harker Heights

Killeen Shoemaker

Temple

Waco

Waco Midway

District 13

Austin Vandegrift

Cedar Park Vista Ridge

Hutto

Roundrock 

Roundrock McNeil

Roundrock Stony Pt. 

Roundrock Westwood

RR Cedar Ridge

District 14

Bryan

Conroe

Conroe Grand Oaks

Conroe Oak Ridge

Conroe The Woodlands

Conroe Woodlands College Park

Tomball

Tomball Memorial

Willis

District 15

Klein

Klein Cain

Klein Collins

Klein Forest

Klein Oak

Spring

Spring DeKaney

Spring Westfield

District 16

Houston Aldine

Houston Benjamin Davis Sr

Houston Eisenhower

Houston MacArthur

Houston Nimitz

Humble

Humble Atascocita

Humble Kingwood

Humble Summer Creek

District 17

Bridgeland

Cy-Fair

Cyp. Lake

Cyp. Park 

Cyp. Ranch

Cyp. Springs

Cyp. Woods

Langham Creek

District 18

Cyp. Creek

Cyp. Ridge

Cypress Falls

Houston Memorial

Houston Northbrook

Houston Spring Woods

Houston Stratford

Jersey Village

District 19

H Bellaire

H Chavez

H Heights

H Lamar

H Math Sci & Tech

H Westbury

H Westside

District 20

Katy

Katy Cinco Ranch

Katy Mayde Creek

Katy Morton Ranch

Katy Seven Lakes

Katy Taylor

Katy Tompkins

District 21

Fort Bend Austin

Fort Bend Bush

Fort Bend Clements

Fort Bend Dulles

Fort Bend Elkins

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Fort Bend Travis

Richmond George Ranch

District 22

Beaumont West Brook

Channelview

Deer Park

Galena Park North Shore

Sheldon King

Pasadena

Pasadena Dobie

Pasadena Memorial

Pasadena Rayburn

Pasadena South Houston

District 23

Alief Elsik

Alief Hastings

Alief Taylor

Alvin

Alvin Shadow Creek

Houston Strake Jesuit

Pearland

Pearland Dawson

District 24

Clute Brazoswood

Dickinson

Frndswd Clear Brook

Houston Clear Lake

LC Clear Creek

LC Clear Falls

LC Clear Springs

District 25

Austin

Austin Akins

Austin Bowie

Austin Lake Travis

Austin Westlake

Buda Hays

Del Valle

District 26

Cibolo Steele

Comal Smithson Valley

Converse Judson

New Braunfels

San Antonio E. Central

San Antonio Wagner

San Marcos

Schertz Clemens

District 27

San Antonio Churchill

San Antonio Johnson

San Antonio Lee

San Antonio MacArthur

San Antonio Madison

San Antonio Reagan

San Antonio Roosevelt

South San Antonio

District 28

Northside Brandeis

Northside Brennan

Northside Clark

Northside Harlan

Northside Holmes

Northside Jay

Northside Marshall

Northside O’Connor

Northside Stevens

Northside Taft

Northside Warren

District 29

Del Rio

Eagle Pass

Laredo Alexander

Laredo Johnson

Laredo Nixon

Laredo United

Laredo United South

District 30

La Joya

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln

Mission

Pharr-San Juan Alamo

PJSA North

District 31

Donna North 

Edinburg

Edinburg Economedes

Edinburg North

Edinburg Vela

Weslaco

District 32

Brownsville Hanna

Brownsville Rivera

Harlingen

Harlingen South

Los Fresnos

San Benito

In this scenario, Central would return to District 2 along with Abilene. The new seven-team district would also consist of Midland, Midland Lee, Odessa, Permian, and Wolfforth Frenship. Amarillo Tascosa had been a member of the district but is moving down to 5A Division I.

As for the Bobcats’ former district opponents, Weatherford would remain in District 3, while Euless Trinity, Haltom City, and Hurst Bell, would get paired with the Keller ISD schools in District 5.

Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.

