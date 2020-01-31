Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 6A

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams 5A DI: 128 teams 5A DII: 125 teams 4A DI: 93 teams 4A DII: 93 teams 3A DI: 105 teams 3A DII: 106 teams 2A DI: 97 teams 2A DII: 93 teams

We started with Class 2A, going through nearly every classification across the Texas high school football landscape, and we’ll wrap it up with the largest, Class 6A.

Two years ago, San Angelo Central was separated from its traditional Little Southwest Conference rivals and placed in District 3 consisting of Abilene, Euless Trinity, Haltom City, Hurst Bell, Richland, and Weatherford. Leaving fans of the Bobcats outraged by the UIL’s decision.

There is good news for the Central faithful this realignment cycle, the Bobcats could be headed back West.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on this upcoming Monday, February 3rd.

District 1 El Paso Americas El Paso Coronado El Paso Eastlake El Paso Eastwood El Paso Franklin El Paso Montwood El Paso Pebble Hills El Paso Socorro District 2 Abilene Midland Midland Lee Odessa Odessa High San Angelo Central Wolfforth Frenship District 3 Ft. Worth Boswell Ft. Worth Paschal FW Chisholm Trail North Crowley Northwest Eaton Northwest Nelson Weatherford District 4 Arlington Arlington Bowie Arlington Houston Arlington Lamar Arlington Martin Mansfield Mansfield Lake Ridge District 5 Euless Trinity Haltom City Haltom Hurst Bell Keller Keller Central Keller Fossil Ridge Keller Timber Creek Southlake Carroll District 6 Coppell Denton Braswell Denton Guyer Little Elm Lewisville Lewisville Flower Mound Lewisville Hebron Lewisville Marcus District 7 Dallas Jesuit Irving Irving MacArthur Irving Nimitz Richardson Richardson Berkner Richardson Lake Highlands Richardson Pearce District 8 Cedar Hill Desoto Duncanville Grand Prairie South Grand Prairie Waxahachie District 9 Allen McKinney McKinney Boyd Plano Plano East Plano West Prosper Wylie District 10 Garland Garland Lake View Cent Garland Naaman Forest Garland Rowlett Garland Sachse North Garland South Garland District 11 Dallas Skyline Mesquite Mesquite Horn North Mesquite Rockwall Rockwall Heath Tyler Lee District 12 Belton Copperas Cove Killeen Killeen Ellison Killeen Harker Heights Killeen Shoemaker Temple Waco Waco Midway District 13 Austin Vandegrift Cedar Park Vista Ridge Hutto Roundrock Roundrock McNeil Roundrock Stony Pt. Roundrock Westwood RR Cedar Ridge District 14 Bryan Conroe Conroe Grand Oaks Conroe Oak Ridge Conroe The Woodlands Conroe Woodlands College Park Tomball Tomball Memorial Willis District 15 Klein Klein Cain Klein Collins Klein Forest Klein Oak Spring Spring DeKaney Spring Westfield District 16 Houston Aldine Houston Benjamin Davis Sr Houston Eisenhower Houston MacArthur Houston Nimitz Humble Humble Atascocita Humble Kingwood Humble Summer Creek District 17 Bridgeland Cy-Fair Cyp. Lake Cyp. Park Cyp. Ranch Cyp. Springs Cyp. Woods Langham Creek District 18 Cyp. Creek Cyp. Ridge Cypress Falls Houston Memorial Houston Northbrook Houston Spring Woods Houston Stratford Jersey Village District 19 H Bellaire H Chavez H Heights H Lamar H Math Sci & Tech H Westbury H Westside District 20 Katy Katy Cinco Ranch Katy Mayde Creek Katy Morton Ranch Katy Seven Lakes Katy Taylor Katy Tompkins District 21 Fort Bend Austin Fort Bend Bush Fort Bend Clements Fort Bend Dulles Fort Bend Elkins Fort Bend Ridge Point Fort Bend Travis Richmond George Ranch District 22 Beaumont West Brook Channelview Deer Park Galena Park North Shore Sheldon King Pasadena Pasadena Dobie Pasadena Memorial Pasadena Rayburn Pasadena South Houston District 23 Alief Elsik Alief Hastings Alief Taylor Alvin Alvin Shadow Creek Houston Strake Jesuit Pearland Pearland Dawson District 24 Clute Brazoswood Dickinson Frndswd Clear Brook Houston Clear Lake LC Clear Creek LC Clear Falls LC Clear Springs District 25 Austin Austin Akins Austin Bowie Austin Lake Travis Austin Westlake Buda Hays Del Valle District 26 Cibolo Steele Comal Smithson Valley Converse Judson New Braunfels San Antonio E. Central San Antonio Wagner San Marcos Schertz Clemens District 27 San Antonio Churchill San Antonio Johnson San Antonio Lee San Antonio MacArthur San Antonio Madison San Antonio Reagan San Antonio Roosevelt South San Antonio District 28 Northside Brandeis Northside Brennan Northside Clark Northside Harlan Northside Holmes Northside Jay Northside Marshall Northside O’Connor Northside Stevens Northside Taft Northside Warren District 29 Del Rio Eagle Pass Laredo Alexander Laredo Johnson Laredo Nixon Laredo United Laredo United South District 30 La Joya La Joya Juarez-Lincoln Mission Pharr-San Juan Alamo PJSA North District 31 Donna North Edinburg Edinburg Economedes Edinburg North Edinburg Vela Weslaco District 32 Brownsville Hanna Brownsville Rivera Harlingen Harlingen South Los Fresnos San Benito

In this scenario, Central would return to District 2 along with Abilene. The new seven-team district would also consist of Midland, Midland Lee, Odessa, Permian, and Wolfforth Frenship. Amarillo Tascosa had been a member of the district but is moving down to 5A Division I.

As for the Bobcats’ former district opponents, Weatherford would remain in District 3, while Euless Trinity, Haltom City, and Hurst Bell, would get paired with the Keller ISD schools in District 5.

Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.