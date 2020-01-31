Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 6A

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.
6A: 245 teams
5A DI: 128 teams
5A DII: 125 teams
4A DI: 93 teams
4A DII: 93 teams
3A DI: 105 teams
3A DII: 106 teams
2A DI: 97 teams
2A DII: 93 teams
We started with Class 2A, going through nearly every classification across the Texas high school football landscape, and we’ll wrap it up with the largest, Class 6A.
Two years ago, San Angelo Central was separated from its traditional Little Southwest Conference rivals and placed in District 3 consisting of Abilene, Euless Trinity, Haltom City, Hurst Bell, Richland, and Weatherford. Leaving fans of the Bobcats outraged by the UIL’s decision.
There is good news for the Central faithful this realignment cycle, the Bobcats could be headed back West.
Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on this upcoming Monday, February 3rd.
District 1
El Paso Americas
El Paso Coronado
El Paso Eastlake
El Paso Eastwood
El Paso Franklin
El Paso Montwood
El Paso Pebble Hills
El Paso Socorro
District 2
Abilene
Midland
Midland Lee
Odessa
Odessa High
San Angelo Central
Wolfforth Frenship
District 3
Ft. Worth Boswell
Ft. Worth Paschal
FW Chisholm Trail
North Crowley
Northwest Eaton
Northwest Nelson
Weatherford
District 4
Arlington
Arlington Bowie
Arlington Houston
Arlington Lamar
Arlington Martin
Mansfield
Mansfield Lake Ridge
District 5
Euless Trinity
Haltom City Haltom
Hurst Bell
Keller
Keller Central
Keller Fossil Ridge
Keller Timber Creek
Southlake Carroll
District 6
Coppell
Denton Braswell
Denton Guyer
Little Elm
Lewisville
Lewisville Flower Mound
Lewisville Hebron
Lewisville Marcus
District 7
Dallas Jesuit
Irving
Irving MacArthur
Irving Nimitz
Richardson
Richardson Berkner
Richardson Lake Highlands
Richardson Pearce
District 8
Cedar Hill
Desoto
Duncanville
Grand Prairie
South Grand Prairie
Waxahachie
District 9
Allen
McKinney
McKinney Boyd
Plano
Plano East
Plano West
Prosper
Wylie
District 10
Garland
Garland Lake View Cent
Garland Naaman Forest
Garland Rowlett
Garland Sachse
North Garland
South Garland
District 11
Dallas Skyline
Mesquite
Mesquite Horn
North Mesquite
Rockwall
Rockwall Heath
Tyler Lee
District 12
Belton
Copperas Cove
Killeen
Killeen Ellison
Killeen Harker Heights
Killeen Shoemaker
Temple
Waco
Waco Midway
District 13
Austin Vandegrift
Cedar Park Vista Ridge
Hutto
Roundrock
Roundrock McNeil
Roundrock Stony Pt.
Roundrock Westwood
RR Cedar Ridge
District 14
Bryan
Conroe
Conroe Grand Oaks
Conroe Oak Ridge
Conroe The Woodlands
Conroe Woodlands College Park
Tomball
Tomball Memorial
Willis
District 15
Klein
Klein Cain
Klein Collins
Klein Forest
Klein Oak
Spring
Spring DeKaney
Spring Westfield
District 16
Houston Aldine
Houston Benjamin Davis Sr
Houston Eisenhower
Houston MacArthur
Houston Nimitz
Humble
Humble Atascocita
Humble Kingwood
Humble Summer Creek
District 17
Bridgeland
Cy-Fair
Cyp. Lake
Cyp. Park
Cyp. Ranch
Cyp. Springs
Cyp. Woods
Langham Creek
District 18
Cyp. Creek
Cyp. Ridge
Cypress Falls
Houston Memorial
Houston Northbrook
Houston Spring Woods
Houston Stratford
Jersey Village
District 19
H Bellaire
H Chavez
H Heights
H Lamar
H Math Sci & Tech
H Westbury
H Westside
District 20
Katy
Katy Cinco Ranch
Katy Mayde Creek
Katy Morton Ranch
Katy Seven Lakes
Katy Taylor
Katy Tompkins
District 21
Fort Bend Austin
Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Clements
Fort Bend Dulles
Fort Bend Elkins
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Fort Bend Travis
Richmond George Ranch
District 22
Beaumont West Brook
Channelview
Deer Park
Galena Park North Shore
Sheldon King
Pasadena
Pasadena Dobie
Pasadena Memorial
Pasadena Rayburn
Pasadena South Houston
District 23
Alief Elsik
Alief Hastings
Alief Taylor
Alvin
Alvin Shadow Creek
Houston Strake Jesuit
Pearland
Pearland Dawson
District 24
Clute Brazoswood
Dickinson
Frndswd Clear Brook
Houston Clear Lake
LC Clear Creek
LC Clear Falls
LC Clear Springs
District 25
Austin
Austin Akins
Austin Bowie
Austin Lake Travis
Austin Westlake
Buda Hays
Del Valle
District 26
Cibolo Steele
Comal Smithson Valley
Converse Judson
New Braunfels
San Antonio E. Central
San Antonio Wagner
San Marcos
Schertz Clemens
District 27
San Antonio Churchill
San Antonio Johnson
San Antonio Lee
San Antonio MacArthur
San Antonio Madison
San Antonio Reagan
San Antonio Roosevelt
South San Antonio
District 28
Northside Brandeis
Northside Brennan
Northside Clark
Northside Harlan
Northside Holmes
Northside Jay
Northside Marshall
Northside O’Connor
Northside Stevens
Northside Taft
Northside Warren
District 29
Del Rio
Eagle Pass
Laredo Alexander
Laredo Johnson
Laredo Nixon
Laredo United
Laredo United South
District 30
La Joya
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
Mission
Pharr-San Juan Alamo
PJSA North
District 31
Donna North
Edinburg
Edinburg Economedes
Edinburg North
Edinburg Vela
Weslaco
District 32
Brownsville Hanna
Brownsville Rivera
Harlingen
Harlingen South
Los Fresnos
San Benito
In this scenario, Central would return to District 2 along with Abilene. The new seven-team district would also consist of Midland, Midland Lee, Odessa, Permian, and Wolfforth Frenship. Amarillo Tascosa had been a member of the district but is moving down to 5A Division I.
As for the Bobcats’ former district opponents, Weatherford would remain in District 3, while Euless Trinity, Haltom City, and Hurst Bell, would get paired with the Keller ISD schools in District 5.
Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.