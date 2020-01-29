Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 4A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.
In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.
6A: 245 teams
5A DI: 128 teams
5A DII: 125 teams
4A DI: 93 teams
4A DII: 93 teams
3A DI: 105 teams
3A DII: 106 teams
2A DI: 97 teams
2A DII: 93 teams
We started with Class 2A, then ventured into six-man with Class 1A Division I, finished Class 3A last week, and now we’ll take a look at Class 4A Division I.
This classification is home to Lake View, where it has been a member of District 2 for the past two seasons. Along with the Chiefs, District 2 has been made up of Andrews, Big Spring, and Seminole, who is moving down to 4A Division II.
The only addition to the class as far as an area standpoint is Fort Stockton, who is moving up from 4A Division II.
Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.
District 1
Clint
Clint Mountain View
El Paso Riverside
Fabens
San Elizario
District 2
Andrews
Big Spring
Fort Stockton
San Angelo Lake View
District 3
Canyon
Dumas
Hereford
Pampa
District 4
Burkburnett
Decatur
Lake Worth
River Oaks Castleberry
Springtown
Wichita Falls Hirschi
District 5
Anna
Argyle
Gainesville
Melissa
Paris
District 6
Ft Worth Carter-Riverside
Ft Worth Dunbar
Ft Worth Eastern Hills
Ft Worth Benbrook
Ft Worth Western Hills
FW Diamond Hills-Jarvis
Kennedale
District 7
Alvarado
Carrollton Ranchview
Dallas Carter
Dallas Hutchins
Dallas Lincoln
Dallas Pinkston
Dallas Roosevelt
North Dallas
District 8
Athens
Kaufman
Mabank
Midlothian Heritage
Terrell
Waxahachie Life
District 9
Henderson
Lindale
Kilgore
Palestine
Tyler Chapel Hill
District 10
Brownwood
Burnet
Lampasas
Stephenville
Taylor
Waco La Vega
District 11
Huffman Hargrave
Livingston
Lumberton
Orange Little-Cypress Creek
Splendora
Vidor
District 12
H Furr
H Kashmere
H North Forest
H Scarborough
H Washington
H Wheatley
H Worthing
H Yates
District 13
Boerne
Comal Canyon Lake
Fredricksburg
La Vernia
Somerset
Uvalde
District 14
Bay City
El Campo
Freeport Brazosport
Needville
Stafford
West Columbia Columbia
District 15
Beeville Jones
CC Calallen
CC Tuloso-Midway
Pleasanton
Port Lavaca Calhoun
District 16
Alice
Hildago Early College
Kingsville Kings
La Feria
Rio Grande City Grulla
Zapata
In this scenario, District 2 remains nearly identical, swapping Seminole for Fort Stockton. District 1 is loaded with El Paso schools and District 3 seems too far north to be a logical destination for the Panthers.
As for Lake View, it more than likely will be in District 2 for a second time around, but there has been speculation of the Chiefs going east and being in a district with Brownwood, Stephenville, and Waco La Vega.
There are a few changes regionally with the additions of El Paso Riverside, Lake Worth, and River Oaks Castleberry. District 1 would add El Paso Riverside, while District 4 would add Lake Worth and River Oaks Castleberry, who would be moving from District 6. Mineral Wells had been a member of District 4 but is moving down to 4A Division II.
Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.