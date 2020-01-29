Lake View High School — Team Scores

Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 4A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams

5A DI: 128 teams

5A DII: 125 teams

4A DI: 93 teams

4A DII: 93 teams

3A DI: 105 teams

3A DII: 106 teams

2A DI: 97 teams

2A DII: 93 teams

We started with Class 2A, then ventured into six-man with Class 1A Division I, finished Class 3A last week, and now we’ll take a look at Class 4A Division I.

This classification is home to Lake View, where it has been a member of District 2 for the past two seasons. Along with the Chiefs, District 2 has been made up of Andrews, Big Spring, and Seminole, who is moving down to 4A Division II.

The only addition to the class as far as an area standpoint is Fort Stockton, who is moving up from 4A Division II.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.

District 1

Clint

Clint Mountain View

El Paso Riverside

Fabens

San Elizario

District 2

Andrews

Big Spring

Fort Stockton

San Angelo Lake View

District 3

Canyon

Dumas

Hereford

Pampa

District 4

Burkburnett

Decatur

Lake Worth

River Oaks Castleberry

Springtown

Wichita Falls Hirschi

District 5

Anna

Argyle

Gainesville

Melissa

Paris

District 6

Ft Worth Carter-Riverside

Ft Worth Dunbar

Ft Worth Eastern Hills

Ft Worth Benbrook

Ft Worth Western Hills

FW Diamond Hills-Jarvis

Kennedale

District 7

Alvarado

Carrollton Ranchview

Dallas Carter

Dallas Hutchins

Dallas Lincoln

Dallas Pinkston

Dallas Roosevelt

North Dallas

District 8

Athens

Kaufman

Mabank

Midlothian Heritage

Terrell

Waxahachie Life

District 9

Henderson

Lindale

Kilgore

Palestine

Tyler Chapel Hill

District 10

Brownwood

Burnet

Lampasas

Stephenville

Taylor

Waco La Vega

District 11

Huffman Hargrave

Livingston

Lumberton

Orange Little-Cypress Creek

Splendora

Vidor

District 12

H Furr

H Kashmere

H North Forest

H Scarborough

H Washington

H Wheatley

H Worthing

H Yates

District 13

Boerne

Comal Canyon Lake

Fredricksburg

La Vernia

Somerset

Uvalde

District 14

Bay City

El Campo

Freeport Brazosport

Needville

Stafford

West Columbia Columbia

District 15

Beeville Jones

CC Calallen

CC Tuloso-Midway

Pleasanton

Port Lavaca Calhoun

District 16

Alice

Hildago Early College

Kingsville Kings

La Feria

Rio Grande City Grulla

Zapata

In this scenario, District 2 remains nearly identical, swapping Seminole for Fort Stockton. District 1 is loaded with El Paso schools and District 3 seems too far north to be a logical destination for the Panthers.

As for Lake View, it more than likely will be in District 2 for a second time around, but there has been speculation of the Chiefs going east and being in a district with Brownwood, Stephenville, and Waco La Vega.

There are a few changes regionally with the additions of El Paso Riverside, Lake Worth, and River Oaks Castleberry. District 1 would add El Paso Riverside, while District 4 would add Lake Worth and River Oaks Castleberry, who would be moving from District 6. Mineral Wells had been a member of District 4 but is moving down to 4A Division II.

Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.

