Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 4A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams 5A DI: 128 teams 5A DII: 125 teams 4A DI: 93 teams 4A DII: 93 teams 3A DI: 105 teams 3A DII: 106 teams 2A DI: 97 teams 2A DII: 93 teams

We started with Class 2A, then ventured into six-man with Class 1A Division I, finished Class 3A last week, and now we’ll take a look at Class 4A Division I.

This classification is home to Lake View, where it has been a member of District 2 for the past two seasons. Along with the Chiefs, District 2 has been made up of Andrews, Big Spring, and Seminole, who is moving down to 4A Division II.

The only addition to the class as far as an area standpoint is Fort Stockton, who is moving up from 4A Division II.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.

District 1 Clint Clint Mountain View El Paso Riverside Fabens San Elizario District 2 Andrews Big Spring Fort Stockton San Angelo Lake View District 3 Canyon Dumas Hereford Pampa District 4 Burkburnett Decatur Lake Worth River Oaks Castleberry Springtown Wichita Falls Hirschi District 5 Anna Argyle Gainesville Melissa Paris District 6 Ft Worth Carter-Riverside Ft Worth Dunbar Ft Worth Eastern Hills Ft Worth Benbrook Ft Worth Western Hills FW Diamond Hills-Jarvis Kennedale District 7 Alvarado Carrollton Ranchview Dallas Carter Dallas Hutchins Dallas Lincoln Dallas Pinkston Dallas Roosevelt North Dallas District 8 Athens Kaufman Mabank Midlothian Heritage Terrell Waxahachie Life District 9 Henderson Lindale Kilgore Palestine Tyler Chapel Hill District 10 Brownwood Burnet Lampasas Stephenville Taylor Waco La Vega District 11 Huffman Hargrave Livingston Lumberton Orange Little-Cypress Creek Splendora Vidor District 12 H Furr H Kashmere H North Forest H Scarborough H Washington H Wheatley H Worthing H Yates District 13 Boerne Comal Canyon Lake Fredricksburg La Vernia Somerset Uvalde District 14 Bay City El Campo Freeport Brazosport Needville Stafford West Columbia Columbia District 15 Beeville Jones CC Calallen CC Tuloso-Midway Pleasanton Port Lavaca Calhoun District 16 Alice Hildago Early College Kingsville Kings La Feria Rio Grande City Grulla Zapata



In this scenario, District 2 remains nearly identical, swapping Seminole for Fort Stockton. District 1 is loaded with El Paso schools and District 3 seems too far north to be a logical destination for the Panthers.

As for Lake View, it more than likely will be in District 2 for a second time around, but there has been speculation of the Chiefs going east and being in a district with Brownwood, Stephenville, and Waco La Vega.

There are a few changes regionally with the additions of El Paso Riverside, Lake Worth, and River Oaks Castleberry. District 1 would add El Paso Riverside, while District 4 would add Lake Worth and River Oaks Castleberry, who would be moving from District 6. Mineral Wells had been a member of District 4 but is moving down to 4A Division II.

Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.